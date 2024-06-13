Police pursuit near Lake Mills in northern Iowa ends in driver's death

A police pursuit along Highway 69 in Winnebago County on Wednesday night ended with the fleeing driver's death.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver was "actively fleeing law enforcement" when their vehicle careened off the highway near Lake Mills in far northern Iowa. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected.

The driver died due to their injuries. The Iowa State Patrol has not identified the driver pending family notification. It also has not said why they were allegedly eluding police.

Iowa State Patrol code allows for pursuits when, according to the officer, "the risk to the public is greater without an apprehension when compared to the risk of the pursuit."

According to USA TODAY, 84 people died during police pursuits in Iowa from 1979 to 2013. The data includes 34 non-violators.

