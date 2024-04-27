Police pursuit ends near LAX; 4 arrested

A lengthy police pursuit early Saturday morning that came to an end near Los Angeles International Airport resulted in four arrests, authorities confirmed.

According to Beverly Hills police Lieutenant Andrew Myers, officers attempted to pull over a SUV around 2 a.m. when plate-reader technology revealed that the vehicle, which was carrying four passengers, was involved in numerous crimes. The driver refused to pull over and took the on-ramp onto the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway.

3 hospitalized in Long Beach pursuit crash

Police eventually lost the vehicle before officers with the California Highway Patrol found it. The driver of the suspect vehicle exited the freeway on the Howard Hughes Parkway exit near LAX, according to authorities.

The pursuit came to an end near the In-N-Out Burger in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and West 92nd Street when the suspect vehicle lost a tire.

Myers said four arrests were made. One was arrested on suspicion of evading officers, while a second was arrested for a no-bail warrant.

Stolen vehicle suspect leads officers on reckless pursuit through L.A. County

The reasons for the other two arrests were not immediately made available. Myers said the crimes that the suspects were wanted for were under jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department.

No other details were immediately made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.