Police in pursuit of driver in Los Angeles

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division were in pursuit of a driver Sunday night.

According to preliminary reports, the pursuit started in the Pacoima area.

It’s unclear what the two suspects, a driver and a passenger were wanted for, but on Riverside Drive, the suspect, driving a white pickup truck, pulled over. Both suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Sky5 was overhead.

This story is being updated. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.

