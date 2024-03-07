Police pursuit in Albuquerque leads to crash, drug bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a traffic stop last month led to a major drug bust. Officers caught 44-year-old Charles Casias along Amherst after the fled from a traffic stop. The pursuit ended when Casias crashed into another vehicle. He had two felony warrants when he was arrested.

After searching his car, police say they found 3,200 fentanyl pills, a pound and a half of meth, and dozens of grams of heroin and cocaine along with two guns and ammo.

Detectives are working to keep Casias behind bars.

