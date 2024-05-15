Police pursuit through 2 states ends with death of woman in Pennsylvania

TechCrunch

It’s tough to say that a $100 billion business finds itself at a critical juncture, but that's the case with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon, and the clear market leader in the cloud infrastructure market. On Tuesday, the company announced that CEO Adam Selipsky was stepping down to spend more time with his family and recharge a bit, according to his statement. During Selipsky’s tenure, growth for the cloud division has slowed pretty dramatically, falling from 33% in Q2 2022 to 12% in Q2 and Q3 2023 before ticking up to 13% and 17% in its two most recent reports -- although to be fair, growth has slowed across the industry, as the space has settled into a more mature state.