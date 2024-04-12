Police Pursuing Ala. Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman in Crash Near Cemetery

Nakita Chantryce Davidson, 40, disappeared from the collision site, leaving behind a pink Nike sneaker

Birmingham Police Department Nakita Chantryce Davidson

Police are looking for Cedric Dewayne Robertson, 37, and have released a former mug shot to aid in his capture

It is unclear the relationship between Robertson and the woman he allegedly kidnapped, Nakita Chantryce Davidson

Police believe she was seriously injured in the crash and ensuing alleged attack and say she is “in extreme danger”

When police arrived at the site of a two-car crash near a Birmingham, Ala., cemetery, neither driver was on the scene.

Now Birmingham police are looking for Nakita Chantryce Davidson, 40, one of the drivers involved in the crash, who police believe was kidnapped from the crash site and is seriously injured and “in extreme danger,” according to press releases.

Police are now looking for both Davidson and the man they believe to be responsible for her disappearance.

Birmingham Police Dept. Cedric Dewayne Robertson

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of Cedric Dewayne Robertson, 37, charged with kidnapping in the first degree, per police. (It is not clear if Robertson was the other driver involved in the collision.)

Police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at 6th Avenue SW and MLK in Birmingham, near Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum at 2:11 a.m., Thursday, April 11.

There, police say they found evidence of a possible assault or shooting, launching an ongoing kidnapping and assault investigation.

Birmingham Police Department Nakita Chantryce Davidson's missing person's poster

Investigators believe Davidson was taken from the scene less than 30 minutes before officers’ arrival.

Davidson, a Black woman who is 5-feet, 4-inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds, was last seen wearing a long pink dress and jacket with powder pink Nike sneakers, per a Facebook post by police, which details the missing person’s case.

Birmingham Police Dept. Police recovered this light pink Nike sneaker during their search for Nakita Chantryce Davidson, who has been missing since the early morning of Thursday, April 11.

Investigators located a burgundy and black Chevy Traverse with an unknown year and tag number, which appears to have belonged to the other unidentified driver.

Davidson’s 2008 burgundy Saturn Outlook had been driven away from the crash site, per police who recovered it at an undisclosed location.

Investigators also recovered one of her pink sneakers, frayed at the heel.



If you have information about the whereabouts of Nakita Chantryce Davidson or Cedric Dewayne Robertson, you may call 911 Emergency Services or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.



