Police pursue attempted armed suspect through Seattle streets

Seattle police arrested a man after he attempted to rob several people with a stolen gun and led officers on a car chase through Seattle two months ago.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers responded to the report of an attempted armed robbery at a Shell gas station in the 800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Victims told police a man pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them after they refused to give him money.

The man then drove away southbound on Hiawatha Place South in a white Ford Focus.

About an hour later, officers responded to the report of a man pointing a gun at a U.S. Postal Service employee, who was out making deliveries, in the 4400 block of South Rose Street.

The woman said the man held the gun directly to her face and started right at her. She called the police for help.

Officers then saw the Ford Focus near South Kenyon Street, where they attempted to stop it, but the driver took off.

After a pursuit was authorized, officers chased the man northbound on Renton Avenue South, before he crashed in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way South, near the Othello Station.

Before the crash, officers saw the man throwing the gun out of the car near the 3900 block of Othello Street into a parking lot.

After police recovered the firearm, they discovered it had been reported stolen in Seattle in Nov. 2023.

There were no injuries.

The 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted robbery and felony harassment. He was booked into the King County Jail.







