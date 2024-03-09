Police: Public works truck runs over bicyclist

Mar. 8—VALDOSTA — A bike rider was in critical condition Friday after an accident involving a City of Valdosta vehicle.

Around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, police headed to the intersection of North Ashley Street and East Gordon Street for a traffic accident, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Investigation showed that a Valdosta public works truck was waiting at the intersection to turn north onto North Ashley Street; when the light turned green, the truck started to turn right.

At the same time, a a 56-year-old man on a bicycle heading west on East Gordon Street approached the intersection on the passenger's side of the city truck and tried to cross North Ashley, the statement said.

The truck's driver could not see the bicyclist, and the truck ran over the bike rider, police said.

The bike rider was taken to a Florida hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

The accident is still being investigated. In the statement, police said they did not endorse the release of a video of the accident, which has been making the rounds of social media.

Anyone with information about this accident should contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.