Police: PSL math teacher dies in WPB murder-suicide at hands of estranged husband

WEST PALM BEACH — A Port St. Lucie middle school math teacher was shot and killed Friday outside a West Palm Beach hotel by her estranged husband, a former middle school employee who police say abducted her and their two children before killing himself as officers closed in.

Jamie Felix, 45, taught 8th-grade algebra at Manatee Academy in Port St. Lucie. She was shot by her husband Ray Felix, 60, in the parking lot of the Quality Inn Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach police said Saturday.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Jamie Felix and their two children, ages 17 and 10, were leaving what police said was a recreational business in the 9000 block of South U.S. 1 in Port St. Lucie and walking to her vehicle when they were approached by Ray Felix around 4 p.m.

Wearing a disguise and armed with a gun, he ordered them into his rental car and then instructed Jamie to send an email that "concerned (her) coworkers," said Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, spokesman for the Port St. Lucie Police. Mesiti said he did not know the contents of the message.

He said the Felixes argued about their ongoing divorce and left in the rental car, but then drove back to the U.S. 1 business. Holding Jamie at gunpoint, Ray Felix told the 17-year-old to follow him in the rental car, a white Nissan, while he and Jamie drove in the SUV with the 10-year-old.

West Palm Beach police investigate the murder-suicide Friday night in which an estranged husband shot his wife to death in a West Palm Beach hotel parking lot, then killed himself at a car-rental agency nearby.

The two vehicles drove to West Palm Beach and were beginning to return to St. Lucie County when the SUV pulled into the Quality Inn on Belvedere Road near the airport, West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said Saturday. "For reasons we don’t know (it) veered into (the) Quality Inn parking lot," Jachles said.

In the hotel parking lot, Jachles said Jamie and Ray both got out of the SUV, at which time he shot her and left in the rental car. West Palm Beach police were called about a shooting in the hotel parking lot and arrived just after 7:30 p.m. to find Jamie Felix lying on the ground.

Fire-rescue workers pronounced her dead at the scene, and West Palm Beach police recovered the two children unharmed.

Ray Felix then returned the white Nissan to the rental agency, where officers found him about a quarter-mile from the business, also off Belvedere Road, Jachles said.

Jachles said as several officers approached him, Ray Felix shot himself. "No officers fired any shots or anything," he said. "He appeared intent on one thing, and that’s taking his life."

West Palm Beach police investigate a murder-suicide in an airport hotel parking lot Friday night that left two people dead: A Port St. Lucie eighth-grade math teacher and her estranged husband.

He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and died about three hours after emergency surgery, Jachles said.

Court records show a divorce was underway. A judge's order prohibited Ray Felix from having any contact with Jamie Felix and one of their children. Ray Felix was charged with battery in October 2023 following a reported violent episode at their Northwest Rose Petal Court home.

Police records list Ray Felix's occupation as a Manatee Academy dean's clerk. Social media posts by the school show he was several times named school employee of the year.

In the police report, Jamie Felix told officers Ray was "very manipulative" and was retired from law enforcement, "so he knew how to play the police."

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

