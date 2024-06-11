Police probe fight where one man shot, two men stabbed on Erie's east side

One person was shot and two people were stabbed in an altercation on Erie's east side early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Dunn Boulevard at about 1 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight with an individual shot. When officers arrived, they found two people with non-life-threatening stab wounds, and one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

The three people, all adult males, were undergoing medical treatment Tuesday afternoon, Lorah said.

He said it appears that the individuals were involved in an argument that led to the fight and the shooting and stabbings.

Detectives were called to the scene and were interviewing multiple witnesses Tuesday afternoon. Detectives are also looking for and reviewing surveillance video in the area of the fight, Lorah said.

Police were not looking for any other suspects in the incident, Lorah said. No one had been charged in connection with the incident as of Tuesday afternoon.

