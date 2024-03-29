Police presence reported at QuikTrip in south Charlotte
A large police presence was reported in south Charlotte Friday morning.
An incident occurred at the QuikTrip on Clanton Road just after 4 a.m.
Channel 9 observed crime scene tape blocking off the front entrance of the gas station.
The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
