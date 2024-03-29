Police presence reported at QuikTrip in south Charlotte

A large police presence was reported in south Charlotte Friday morning.

An incident occurred at the QuikTrip on Clanton Road just after 4 a.m.

Channel 9 observed crime scene tape blocking off the front entrance of the gas station.

ALSO READ: Suspected thief shot, killed by someone at QuikTrip pump, CMPD says

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Suspected thief shot, killed by someone at QuikTrip pump, CMPD says



