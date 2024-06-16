Police in Pine Bluff investigating Sunday morning shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead and three others injured.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at Saracen Landing just after midnight.

Police said that shortly after the call went out, four shooting victims arrived at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Officials said three of the victims had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, but one of the victims, 20-year-old Corey Berrien, had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

PBPD officials said that the shooting is still being investigated and there is no suspect information to be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

