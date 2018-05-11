Police: Stalker sent 65,000 texts, had bath at victim's home

This undated booking photo provided by Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office shows Jacqueline Claire Ades. Authorities say the Phoenix woman became obsessed with a man she met after only one date, sending him more than 65,000 text messages and breaking into his home. Ades remained jailed Friday, May 11, 2018, on charges of stalking, threatening and harassment by communication. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — A first date turned into a nightmare for a Phoenix man when the woman he met became so obsessed, she bombarded him with more than 65,000 text messages and took a bath after breaking into his house, authorities said in court documents.

The documents filed Wednesday outline a series of incidents in which police say Jacqueline Claire Ades, 31, stalked the victim, who reported he had met her through an online dating website and only gone on one date.

The first incident occurred on April 8 when Ades entered the victim's home in the upscale Phoenix enclave of Paradise Valley when he was not there, the documents said.

Officers said they found Ades taking a bath and that she had a butcher knife in her car.

Ades was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing but didn't show up for a court appearance.

A few weeks later, the victim contacted authorities and said Ades was sending him around 500 texts daily since their date. In some, Ades threatened to kill him and wear his body parts, according to the court documents.

Authorities say Ades also showed up at the victim's workplace claiming to be his wife.

Paradise Valley police arrested her Tuesday.

Ades remains jailed on suspicion of stalking, threatening and harassment by communication. The charging documents note that she shows indications of being mentally disturbed

Ades gave a rambling jailhouse interview with news outlets Thursday in which she called the man her "soulmate." She said she never had any intention of hurting him and did not consider him a victim.

"I just want to love him so much. That's it," Ades said.

Ades declined to answer questions about the charges against her.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday. She will be represented by a court-appointed public defender.