Police say Philadelphia man hit and killed Levittown skateboarder, fled scene

After he allegedly struck and killed Joel Steven Moreau the day after Thanksgiving last year, Tajair Anthony Delbridge fled the scene, abandoned his rental car and attempted to have it reported stolen.

But after a Bucks County Grand jury heard testimony and reviewed evidence last month, it recommended charging Delbridge, 25, of Philadelphia, with killing Moreau and attempting to avoid prosecution.

A Philadelphia man is accused in the hit and run death last year of a 28-year-old Bristol Township man

Delbridge surrendered to authorities May 24 and he was arraigned on charges including accidents involving death or personal injury, and hindering apprehension, which are felonies. He was incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

Moreau, 28, who lived in the Farmbrook section of Levittown, was skateboarding shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 1500 block of Haines Road when a witness said he was struck from behind by a red newer model Kia, according to the DA’s office.

Moreau died of multiple injuries and his manner of death was determined to be accidental, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

After hearing a loud bang, the witness reported seeing the skateboarder lying in the northbound lane of Haines Road bleeding and unresponsive; the Kia had extensive front-end damage and the driver turned the car and sped from the scene, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

In the road, police found pieces of the damaged Kia that included part numbers and markings that identified the make and model of the car, the affidavit said. Witnesses also got a partial tage number of the Kia, police said.

Police later found a 2022 red Kia K5 with damage consistent with a pedestrian strike abandoned a few miles away in a shopping center, the affidavit said.

When police contacted the car’s registered owner, they learned it had been rented to Delbridge through a private rental business, authorities said.

Delbridge allegedly contacted the car owner about a half hour after the crash, and claimed he had been carjacked at gunpoint and suggested she report the car stolen, the affidavit said. He allegedly called the owner again the next morning to see if she reported it stolen.

Inside the abandoned Kia police reported the smell of marijuana and found marijuana-related paraphernalia, according to a Bucks County DA press release.

Surveillance video from a business captured a red Kia pulled into a parking lot, and a male driver and female passenger got out, then got back into the car and pulled away.

Police identified the female passenger who testified before the grand jury that Delbridge was driving the vehicle when the accident occured, the affidavit said.

Delbridge also appeared before the grand jury, but he invoked his Fifth-Amendment right against self incrimination when asked about the night of the fatal accident, the affidavit said.

According to his online obituary Moreau was born and raised in Limerick, Montgomery County and attended SpringFord High School. He later earned his GED from Teen Challenge, a faith-based alternative school in Virginia, according to his obituary.

He worked at Teen Challenge for a year, then also worked detailing cars and most recently at Starbucks in Newtown, the obituary said.

His obituary noted Moreau enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, drawing, listening to music, swimming, reading, and video games, and his great sense of humor.

Nicole Yosick described her brother as a passionate soul, who savored “the simple pleasures of tea and coffee.”

A Go-Fund Me campaign to help the family with funeral expenses raised more than $13,000.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Man in fatal Levittown hit and run tried to report car stolen: police