Police: Pheasant Run stabbing victim argued with attacker before assault

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Elia Maravilla Reyna suffered multiple stab wounds Thursday after an argument and assault at an apartment in the 3100 block of Eagles Way Drive in Pheasant Run Apartments, Lafayette police said Monday.

Reyna, 45, is from Hollister, California, police said, noting that many of the details about the events leading up to the attack are not yet known.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are trying to identify the motive behind the violence," police said.

"It is believed that the victim and suspect are familiar with one another, and this was not a random attack," Lafayette police said Monday.

The suspect has not been apprehended, police said.

Paramedics rushed Reyna to a Lafayette hospital, where she was flown to an Indianapolis trauma center for treatment, police said.

