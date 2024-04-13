Police in Petersburg charge soldier with possession of child pornography

PETERSBURG — A soldier is in custody after Petersburg Police arrested him on child-pornography possession charges.

Robin David Ramos-Romero, 22, of Petersburg, is being held on five charges of child-porn possession, according to a police social-media post. Bond has been set at $25,000.

He was arrested Thursday, police said. The charges are a Class 6 felony.

Ramos-Romero is set for arraignment Monday in Petersburg General District Court. According to online court records, the discovery of the alleged possession was made almost a year ago.

A booking photo released by police shows Ramos-Romero dressed in Army fatigues. The police social-media post did not indicate if he is stationed at Fort Gregg-Adams.

Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said he did not have information about where Ramos-Romero was assigned. A message left with a Fort Gregg-Adams spokesperson has not yet been returned.

