Police: Penn Township man charged with sexual relationship with a minor

A Penn Township man was charged with having a multiple-year sexual relationship with a minor, according to court records.

William Deitz, 32, of Penn Township, faces several felony charges stemming from incidents that occurred over multiple years, according to court records.

Police first became aware of the alleged abuse on March 13, 2024, after a family member contacted police, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Penn Township Police officers.

A search warrant was requested by police officers stemming from this information, resulting in police searching Deitz's Penn Township home and finding multiple photographs of Deitz and the victim, along with other items of evidence, according to records.

Deitz was released from Adams County Prison after posting $50,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Penn Twp. PA man charged with sexual relationship with a minor: police