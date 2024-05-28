Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in likely two-car race on Cerrillos Road

May 27—Santa Fe police responded to a crash Sunday night in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle amid what appeared to be a race between two drivers at the intersection of Cerrillos and Siler roads.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Santa Fe police Lt. Roberto Rodriguez said Monday. He did not know the man's age.

It appears two vehicles were racing southbound on Cerrillos Road, and one struck the man as he tried to cross the road, Rodriguez said, adding both drivers fled from the scene. Police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not identified any suspects in the incident, which remains under investigation, Rodriguez said.

The incident came just five days after a race on Airport Road sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said two drivers were racing May 21 when one of them crashed into a third vehicle that had pulled out from a side street.

One of the drivers who was racing and the driver who pulled out from the side street were rushed to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police Capt. Thomas Grundler said last week. One of the patients was flown to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment, he said.

In that case, police determined errors from all three drivers contributed to the high-speed crash, Grundler said.