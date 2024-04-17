Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in east Wichita; suspect sought

Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored vehicle that seriously injured a 48-year-old man Tuesday night in east Wichita, police said Wednesday.

The driver left the scene after hitting the pedestrian. The accident was reported at 9:06 p.m. at Woodlawn and Lincoln.

Police spokesperson Andrew Ford said Wednesday afternoon that police were still piecing together which directions the vehicle and person were going and where exactly the pedestrian was struck.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.