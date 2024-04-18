Police: Pedestrian Margaret 'Peggy' Pooler entered street against crosswalk signal

Apr. 17—LEWISTON — A woman who died after being struck by an SUV on Sabattus Street last week appeared to have stepped into the roadway against a traffic light, according to a police report.

The report noted there were no contributing actions on the part of the driver who struck Margaret "Peggy" Pooler in the intersection at Sabattus, College and Horton streets April 10.

Pooler, 57, died days later of her injuries at a Portland hospital.

According to the police report, Margoth A. Estrada, 26, of Lewiston had been driving on Sabattus Street, toward Main Street, when Pooler stepped into the roadway in front of her shortly after 8 p.m.

Estrada had a green light when she entered the intersection, according to the report. The crash occurred on a night marked by rain and drizzle.

"Pedestrian Pooler failed to wait for the crosswalk (signal) to turn green and started to cross," according to the report narrative. Estrada, driving a Chevrolet SUV, "failed to see Pooler crossing the street and struck collided with her, throwing her roughly 40 feet."

The report gives no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Although Estrada's speed at the time of the collision is not listed, the report likewise suggests that excessive speed was not a factor.

Pooler, described as homeless, died Monday night at Maine Medical Center after suffering multiple broken bones and punctured lungs, among other injuries suffered when she was struck. Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help Pooler's daughter with expenses that have arisen as a result of the crash.

Several people who live and work in the area reported that Pooler often dashed into the street in front of Dave's Place, a convenience store near the intersection, to ask passing drivers for money. Witnesses reported seeing her rushing into the street in such a manner shortly before the accident.

Details of the crash are being reviewed by the District Attorney's Office. No charges have been filed.

Photos: Healthy Homeworks seeking participants in homeownership program

Convicted scammer who victims say claimed to be a psychic faces extradition to UK