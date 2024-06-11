Police: Pedestrian hit by car in Lexington, declared dead at scene

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Lexington overnight Monday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision happened around 11:58 p.m. at Newtown Pike and Sugar Maple Lane. Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson said the pedestrian was hit by a car and declared dead on scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jacob Payne, 27. Payne was declared dead from blunt force injuries at 12:51 a.m.

The driver involved in the crash was not arrested at the scene and charges are not pending at this point, according to Anderson. The coroner’s office labeled Payne’s death as an accident.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Inbound Newtown Pike was closed for a period of time while investigators analyzed the scene, Anderson said. The road has since been reopened.

This is the 10th fatal collision in Lexington this year, according to Kentucky State Police data. This is also the third fatal pedestrian collision in 2024 after there were 20 fatal pedestrian collisions in 2023.