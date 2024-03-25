Police say parking lot heist scored more than $1 million in jewelry. What we know.

SMITHFIELD − A months-long investigation into the theft of more than $1 million in jewelry from a car parked in the lot at Dave's Marketplace has led to an arrest, the police said Monday.

A 25-year-old East Elmhurst, New York, man was arrested Saturday and charged with felony larceny, conspiracy and malicious damage, according to a news release from Smithfield police.

The investigation that led to the arrest was carried out by Smithfield police detectives and the FBI.

The probe dates back to Nov. 1 when police say the larceny of gemstones and jewelry was reported. Police officers had gone to the lot at 4:25 p.m. At the time, police asked for the public's help finding the person responsible for stealing an "undetermined amount of gemstones and jewelry."

Sergio Castaneda Ronderos was held initially at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, police say.

Ronderos posted bond but he was then held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police: RI parking lot heist grabbed more than $1 million in jewelry