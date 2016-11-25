Police: Parking lot killing in Nevada could be self-defense

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police said Friday they were investigating the shooting death of man Thanksgiving night in the parking lot of a Nevada Wal-Mart as possible self-defense.

Investigators have questioned a man but have not arrested him, Reno police Lt. Sean Garlock said.

Officers were looking at road rage as a potential cause of the confrontation in the parking lot near a freeway exit, he said.

Police believe the 33-year-old man who was killed may have been armed with a stick or a bat and hit a car before the shooting, Garlock said.

The shooting did not appear to be related to shopping, authorities said. The store was open at the time and remained open Friday.

The vehicles and gun have been recovered. Nevada law does not require a concealed-weapons permit for guns kept inside a vehicle, Garlock said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove told The Associated Press the company is saddened by the man's death and is cooperating with police.