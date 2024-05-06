Police: Palm Beach woman broke into Root Trail home, slept, took a shower, did laundry

A Palm Beach woman was charged with burglary after police said she broke into a home for sale, just two blocks from the apartment where she lives.

According to an arrest report, police believe the 58-year-old woman also was involved in an incident at the Paramount Theatre, where an employee there said a woman meeting her description entered the building without permission and spent time there.

Police were called on April 30 to a home on the Root Trail, where a man who said he was the homeowner's son told officers that he arrived at the house that day and found a briefcase with women's clothing and personal items in a bedroom on the house's second floor, the arrest report said.

A cup next to the briefcase had a clear liquid in it, and a bottle of tequila in the kitchen looked like it had been tampered with, the arrest report said, adding that the homeowner's son found that several bottles of alcohol that had been full were now empty.

In the laundry room on the home's first floor, the homeowner's son found wet women's clothing drying on a sink, and there was a towel in the dryer, the report said. The clothing and towel did not belong to the son.

The son told police that no one had been home since about noon April 28, and that no one had permission to be in the house since then, the arrest report said. Before going into the house that day, the homeowner's son met a woman in a purple dress, and when she asked where the son lived and he pointed to the house, she got nervous and walked away, the report said.

When police went into the house, they found the briefcase with mail next to that had the woman's name on it, the report said.

Palm Beach police had been called about a recent similar incident at the Paramount Theatre, where an employee found a bag of clothes and personal items during the week when no one was supposed to be in the building, the report said.

Officers went to the Paramount and found the woman sitting on a couch on the building's second floor. The woman's name matched the name on the mail at the Root Trail house, and her description matched that given by the homeowner's son of the woman he talked to outside of the home April 30, the arrest report stated.

The woman told police after she was arrested and notified of her rights that she did go into the Root Trail house through the unlocked garage door a few days before, and she spent at least one night there, according to the report.

The woman also admitted that she drank alcohol in the home's kitchen and used appliances to clean her clothes and take a shower, police said.

The woman was arrested April 30 and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, court records show. She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on May 2 on a $3,000 bond, according to jail records.

