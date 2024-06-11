Police: Palm Beach store owner charged with selling counterfeit goods worth $2 million

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. June 7, 2024, after police revised the value of the items from $1 million to $2 million.

A Hypoluxo woman has been charged with selling counterfeit luxury goods worth approximately $2 million at two jewelry stores she owns in Palm Beach.

Olena Austin, 52, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by town police that lasted more than six months, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Austin, who owns Blesk Jewelry at 350 S. County Road and 313 Worth Ave., was charged with one count of selling or offering for sale counterfeit goods or services for more than $20,000. She was arrested at her South County Road store, which had a 'closed' sign posted in the window Friday.

Police alleged Austin sold counterfeit clothing and jewelry bearing the brand names of Chanel, Pucci, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany, Rolex, Versace and Bottega Veneta. She was released Friday on a $50,000 surety bond.

"The Palm Beach Police Department has a close relationship with our vibrant and storied business community, so when we were alerted to counterfeit sales by Blesk, we took it seriously," department spokesman Capt. Will Rothrock told the Daily News. "This is not a victimless crime. Crimes such as this one make actual impacts on our legitimate local businesses and threaten to mar the hard-earned reputation of the town’s retail community."

Palm Beach Police Capt. Will Rothrock looks through counterfeit apparel seized by town police Thursday as part of an investigation into Blesk, a jewelry store with two locations in Palm Beach. Approximately $2 million worth of clothing and jewelry was seized.

Through its Organized Crime, Vice and Narcotics Unit, Palm Beach Police initiated "Operation Worth-Less" in October 2023 after receiving information from the FBI related to the ongoing sale of counterfeit clothing and jewelry from both Blesk Jewelry locations, according to the affidavit.

In November, an undercover detective entered the Blesk location on South County Road and observed two sets of stud earrings that resembled the Chanel logo as well as articles of clothing that carried white tags with black lettering that read "Pucci."

The Blesk location at 350 S. County Road is seen on Friday. Police said owner Olena Austin sold counterfeit luxury items at this and her other store at 313 Worth Ave.

The detective asked the sales associate if the clothing was "real Pucci," and the response was affirmative. The detective went on to buy a Pucci multicolored shirt.

On June 4, a Pucci representative confirmed the shirt was counterfeit.

On May 23, a detective acting in an undercover capacity entered the Blesk store on Worth Avenue and was told by Austin that items sold in the store were "heavily influenced" designs but not authentic, according to the affidavit.

Palm Beach Police seized more than $4,000 in cash as part of its investigation into Blesk, a jewelry store with locations on Worth Avenue and South County Road. Police also seized more than 800 counterfeit jewelry and clothing items worth more than $2 million from Chanel, Pucci, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany, Rolex, Versace and Bottega Veneta.

Austin directed the detective to a pair of Chanel-inspired earrings that were represented as authentic 14-karat gold. The officer agreed to buy the earrings for $694, and was issued a handwritten receipt for "CC 14k gold earrings studs."

On May 29, a Chanel representative confirmed the earrings were counterfeit.

On May 30, an undercover detective entered the Blesk store on South County Road and spoke to Austin, who voluntarily retrieved a jewelry display case containing four-clover-style jewelry in the shape of items designed by Van Cleef & Arpels. The items were retrieved from the rear of the store and were not on display, according to the affidavit.

Counterfeit Emilio Pucci apparel was seized Thursday by Palm Beach Police at Blesk Jewelry, which has two locations in Palm Beach. A Hypoluxo woman has been charged with selling counterfeit luxury goods worth approximately $2 million at the two stores.

The detective bought a four-clover Van Cleef-style bracelet and was issued a handwritten receipt. On June 3, a Van Cleef & Arpels representative confirmed the bracelet was counterfeit.

Search warrants for both stores were obtained Tuesday and executed two days later. Hundreds of counterfeit items from both stores were identified with the assistance of brand representatives, according to the affidavit.

The value of the seized counterfeited merchandise was estimated at approximately $2 million, police said. Additionally, approximately $4,294.33 in U.S. currency was seized as proceeds from the sale of the merchandise.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach jewelry store owner arrested on counterfeiting charge