Police padlock Nashville market for ‘disrupting quality of life’ following history of crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department padlocked a market early Monday morning for “disrupting the quality of life” in the area, officials said.

At 6:20 a.m., the police department posted about the raid on X — formerly known as Twitter — stating that they were raiding and padlocking Star Market located in the 1600 of block of Buchanan Street.

According to officials, the market was padlocked due to “a prolonged disruption of quality of life in the area.” Those known to frequent the area and around the store are regularly involved in fights, shootings, assaults, drug use, and other criminal activities, officials said.

In 2022, representatives with the MNPD and District Attorney’s Office reportedly met with the market’s owners to make them aware of the activity occurring at the store. During the meeting, the owners allegedly promised that they would take steps to fix the issues.

However, police said neighbors’ complaints about the store and calls to police department continued. In fact, more than 60 documented police responses and interventions were recorded since the initial meeting in 2022, police said.

According to an affidavit that was submitted by a MNPD detective, nearly 430 instances of police responses were related to Star Market from Jan. 1, 2019 to May 31, 2024.

Authorities said the business was padlocked following a court ordered action under Tennessee’s public nuisance law.

Two of the market’s owners are in custody on several charges, which includes money laundering, organized retail crime, and attempted theft of property.

The District Attorney’s Office partnered with the MNPD to request the court order. Star Market will remain closed pending a hearing before a Davidson County Judge, which is expected to happen on Thursday, June 6.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at F&B Market early Monday morning. The market is located at 3900 Clarksville Pike, and is owned by the same people who own Star Market.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

