Police say overdose call ends with man shooting, killing himself

A large police presence in Apopka ends after a man shoots and kills himself, following a response to an overdose call.

During a press conference on Friday, Apopka Police Mike Mckinley said police responded to the Oasis at Wekiva apartment complex around 4 p.m. for an overdose call.

Apopka Fire Department also responded to the scene and was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

Read: Orlando woman sentenced to prison after 10 year-old daughter shot, killed her neighbor

While officers were questioning another male in the apartment, he pulled out a handgun.

The officers retreated from the bedroom for safety and heard one gunshot, McKinkley said.

Read: ‘It sounded like a blown tire’: Swollen fuel tanks may impact more than just Kia cars

The chief said that SWAT was called in and attempted to contact the individual, but when no contact was made, SWAT entered.

When police entered the apartment, the found a male with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot.

Read: Melbourne man accused of beating 6-week-old son to death appears before judge

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.