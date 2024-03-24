Police open new website to help solve homicides

TechCrunch

Crafting the perfect venture capital pitch is so simple that there's an industry of consultants to help founders get their decks in order. TechCrunch has a long-running series of Pitch Deck Teardowns to help founders, and you can find an infinite number of Twitter threads on the subject. Not only do venture capital expectations change with the market, but also different types of startups in different industries and different stages of development will want to ensure that they are properly highlighting their strengths and momentum against implicit venture expectations.