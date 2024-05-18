Police open murder investigation in death of woman in Des Moines

Police on Saturday on Saturday opened a murder investigation into the death of a woman in Des Moines' Riverbend neighborhood.

Officers received a report of the death in a home in the 1400 block of Fourth Street just before noon, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Parizek said officers who went to the home found the woman apparently had suffered a "traumatic injury," but he did not specify the nature of it in the release.

More: 15-year-old Ellipsis resident charged with murder in killing of staff member

Detectives summoned to the scene interviewed potential witnesses, gathered evidence and were "following investigative leads," he said, adding that further information will be provided Sunday.

If police determine the woman was murdered, it will be the fourth killing in Des Moines so far in 2024, he said.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2024