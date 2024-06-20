Police open homicide investigation after one of three Parry Street gunshot victims dies

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department said Thursday afternoon that an overnight shooting on Parry Street is a now homicide investigation.

Police identified one of the three female gunshot victims as 28-year-old Jasmine Swanson. She died from her injuries. The police department did not release an update on the other two victims.

Police were called to the 500 block of Parry Street, near Jefferson Intermediate School, on June 20 around 12:25 a.m. and found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police reported that, a short time later, they were told two additional women arrived at the hospital, also with apparent gunshot wounds, from the same scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SBPD Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

