Police: One suspect arrested amid ongoing investigation into a double shooting near a Cambridge park

A suspect in connection with a double shooting in the area of Cambridge’s Donnelly Field last week has been taken into custody, according to Cambridge Police.

Yonayvi Cruceta, 23, of Cambridge, was arrested in the city after police detectives identified him as being involved in the shooting that injured both a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both Cambridge residents.

Cambridge Police responded to 91 Berkshire Street for reports of multiple gunshots. Investigators said the defendant was at the basketball court when he was approached by multiple individuals and following a brief interaction, an exchange of gunfire occurred.

During the violent exchange, the defendant allegedly discharged a firearm and was also shot by one of those individuals, according to police. A 22-year-old female victim was also located in the basketball courts suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be from a stray bullet fired by one of the unknown parties.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cruceta is charged in Cambridge District Court with the following charges: assault & battery attempt with a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, firearm discharge within 500 feet of building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Cambridge Police do not believe this incident was random.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information related to this incident, including home surveillance or dash cam video, is strongly encouraged to call our Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through our tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

