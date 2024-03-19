Police: One shot in road rage incident

TechCrunch

Documentation startup Mintlify says dozens of customers had GitHub tokens exposed in a data breach at the start of the month and publicly disclosed last week. Mintlify helps developers create documentation for their software and source code by requesting access and tapping directly into the customer's GitHub source code repositories. In a blog post Monday, Mintlify blamed its March 1 incident on a vulnerability in its own systems, but said 91 of its customers had their GitHub tokens compromised as a result.