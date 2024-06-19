Police: One person shot as multiple people exchange gunfire in Bridgeport

One person was shot in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning during an incident involving reports of multiple people shooting at each other.

Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Iranistan Avenue just before 9:20 a.m. after receiving the report of an assault involving a firearm, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police said they also received reports that one person was shot as multiple people were exchanging gunfire.

Several people were detained and interviewed by responding officers.

Police said they are still collecting evidence and investigating.