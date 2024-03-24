Police: One person hurt after shooting near the Church of the Ascension in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person is hurt following a shooting in the 4800 block of Princess Anne Road, near the Church of the Ascension, police said.

The call came in shortly after 6:50 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and located the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital, unknown of the condition at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances around this incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

