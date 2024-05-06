Police: One killed during shooting in Chesapeake, near a 7-Eleven

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead after a shooting in the 5100 block of W. Military Highway, near a 7-Eleven, police said.

Around 6:25 p.m., Chesapeake Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot at a business. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. This is an active investigation. No additional details have been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

