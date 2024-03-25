Police: Victim in shooting on Ashmont St in Dorchester expected to survive

The person rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Ashmont Street in Dorchester is expected to survive, Boston police said late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a man shot on Ashmont Street around 9:07 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Boston police said the man’s condition had improved and he is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives were requested and called to the scene, BPD says.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW