Police: One dead after overnight shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after an overnight shooting in Newport News.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Newport News police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 700 block of 36th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

NNPD did not release any addition details. A homicide investigation is underway.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

