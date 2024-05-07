Police in Olathe searching for 13-year-old girl who went missing Monday

Olathe police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Ja’Tori Janessa Miller was last seen on foot in the 14000 block of South Mullen Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.

A recent photo of Ja’Tori Miller. Olathe Police Department

Ja’Tori was last seen wearing a hot pink jumpsuit and gold hoop earrings. Her nose is pierced on both sides. Ja’Tori is listed as endangered because of her age, Police Sergeant John Moncayo wrote in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.