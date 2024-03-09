Police say Ohio women put a dead man inside a car and withdrew money from his bank account

It's a crime story that sounds almost too bizarre to be true.

Two women in the Cleveland area are facing charges after allegedly putting a deceased man in the passenger seat of their car, driving to a bank and withdrawing money from his account on Monday.

The man was "propped up in the passenger seat so that the teller could see him," Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell told the Star Beacon news outlet. "The bank had allowed this previously as long as they were accompanied by him."

The women, identified as Karen Casbohm, 63, and Loreen Feralo, 55, have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft.

Karen Casbohm.

After visiting the bank, police reports indicate the women then dropped off the corpse, identified as 80-year-old Douglas Layman, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room. The suspects did not identify Layman or themselves before leaving ACMC.

Loreen Feralo.

Ashtabula police eventually located Casbohm and Feralo, who identified Layman and said he died at his Ashtabula home, the Star Beacon reported.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio women charged with abuse of a corpse in a bizarre bank crime