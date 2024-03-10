Police: Ohio man arrested after trying to get into US Capitol with hammer

Anna Chen
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An Ohio man was taken into custody after he allegedly brought a hammer to the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers at the Capitol Visitor Center were screening a man around 3:40 p.m. when an officer noticed the hammer inside the man’s backpack as it went through the X-ray machine.

When the officer tried to do a second screening to look inside the bag, the man “became combative” and tried to grab the bag, according to a news release.

Several officers stepped in to stop the man as a struggle broke out. Officers used their stun guns to stop the man and take him into custody, police said.

The hammer, seen below, was found in the man’s bag.

<em>(U.S. Capitol Police)</em>
(U.S. Capitol Police)

Police have identified the man as 33-year-old Christopher Snow, of Canton, Ohio. U.S. Capitol police said Snow was being charged with assault on a police officer, but court records show a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry to a public property has been filed against him.

Investigators were still working to find out why he came to the Capitol with a hammer in his bag.

