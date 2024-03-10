Police: Ohio man arrested after trying to get into US Capitol with hammer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An Ohio man was taken into custody after he allegedly brought a hammer to the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers at the Capitol Visitor Center were screening a man around 3:40 p.m. when an officer noticed the hammer inside the man’s backpack as it went through the X-ray machine.

When the officer tried to do a second screening to look inside the bag, the man “became combative” and tried to grab the bag, according to a news release.

Several officers stepped in to stop the man as a struggle broke out. Officers used their stun guns to stop the man and take him into custody, police said.

The hammer, seen below, was found in the man’s bag.

(U.S. Capitol Police)

Police have identified the man as 33-year-old Christopher Snow, of Canton, Ohio. U.S. Capitol police said Snow was being charged with assault on a police officer, but court records show a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry to a public property has been filed against him.

Investigators were still working to find out why he came to the Capitol with a hammer in his bag.

