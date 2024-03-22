Police officers involved in fatal shooting in Fort Dodge identified

The Fort Dodge home where a police shot and killed a man March 16 who they said ran at them armed with knives.

Fort Dodge police have identified the officers involved in the March 16 shooting death of a man who they said ran at them armed with knives as they entered a house.

However, it did not specifically identify the officer it said shot and killed 24-year-old Tyler C. Stansberry.

In a Friday news release, police said the officers and their years of law enforcement experience are:

Officer Matthew English, two.

Officer Andrew Lane, five.

Officer Nicholas Ruggles, 19.

Sgt. Matthew Webb, 15.

It said all four remain on critical incident leave while a state investigation continues, and that they have been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Police said the fatal shooting occurred after the officers received a report of out-of-control behavior, including injuring a dog, by a man at a home in the 1500 block of Fourth Ave. S. They said he rushed them with the knives when they entered the house.

A police news release said the officers had been informed there was an active warrant for Stansberry's arrest for violation of probation with a charge of domestic abuse.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Names of Fort Dodge police officers in fatal shooting released