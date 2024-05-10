Police officers to drive emergency vehicles to Africa

Two West Mercia Police officers plan to drive disused ambulances and fire engines through Spain and down the west side of Africa before donating the vehicles to communities in Gambia.

PC Chris Fowler and Sgt Rob Seewoosaha will set out in September in aid of the Emergency Services Aid Charity.

Their journey will take about two-and-a-half weeks.

Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray said: "Their actions will really make a difference towards the efforts of this important charity and its global mission."

The duo's adventure will see them travel from the south coast of the UK, board a ferry to northern Spain, drive to the south and cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

From there, they will travel down the west coast of the African continent through Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal and then into The Gambia.

But first, they must raise £6,000, which goes towards the purchase of the vehicles, their maintenance, fuel, and upkeep.

To raise the money, they have so far completed a pub quiz at The Arch Rivals and secured sponsorship from MOSU hair in Worcester.

On 24 June, they will be walking from the most southern point of the Malvern Hills to the most northern point, tackling each individual hill and covering more than 10 miles (16km) - while wearing full protective uniform and kit.

Sgt Seewoosaha said: "This will be hard and most definitely painful with the amount of kit that we will be carrying but it is all for a great charity which helps so many people who really need the support."

