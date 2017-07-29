Police Officer Told Venus Williams She Was At Fault, Reveals Bodycam Footage

A body camera footage released by Palm Gardens police shows a police officer telling Venus Williams she most likely caused the accident which fatally injured an elederly man June 9.

However, the officer is also heard telling her he was not citing her as the actions of a third driver left her in a bad spot, which may have led to the accident.

In the footage, William is seen speaking calmly to the officer minutes after the crash, telling him she was caught in the middle and could not see the car.

The video also shows passengers of the other car involved in the crash, 78-year-old retired teacher Jerome Barson and his wife Linda Barson. Barson was conscious but bleeding; later it was found he had sustained a broken spine and internal injuries; he died June 22. His wife Linda is seen telling the officers she has a broken arm.

The tennis star, dressed in white tennis shirt, skirt and a blue cap is seen listening patiently to the officers.

“You had a green light, so you had the right of way when you started to exit, but because you got stuck in the middle of the intersection, you lost that right of way,” a police officer is seen telling Williams.

The officer further said that Linda's light had turned green, and she could not have known that Williams was crossing the street.

“In a situation like that, what do you do? Because you can’t back up,” William said to the officer.

The officer then replied, “Exactly. You just got stuck in a bad situation there. I would just let the insurance companies work it out. I am not giving you a citation.”

Williams had earlier claimed the old couple was responsible for the crash. Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday disclosed documents of courts in which Williams has alleged the injuries the couple sustained were because of their own “negligence and/or assumed risk.”

Williams maintained that Barson obtained the fatal injuries due to his own failure “to use an available and operational seat belt at the time of the accident.” According to the documents, Williams alleged the vehicle the couple was driving was not maintained according to legal standards.

Williams competed at Wimbledon after the crash, losing in the finals to Garbiñe Muguruza on July 15. At a press conference, the tennis star broke down while replying to questions about the crash, New York Times reported.

Williams also expressed regret on Facebook after the accident. “I am devasted and heartbroken by this accident," she wrote. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

