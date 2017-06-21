Police Officer Stabbed in Neck at Michigan Airport, Suspect Detained

A Michigan State Police officer has been hospitalized after he was stabbed in the neck and back at Bishop International Airport in what authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism.

The Flint facility was evacuated and closed following the attack.

Police arrested Amor Ftouhi, 50, a Canadian from Quebec. He allegedly attacked Lt. Jeff Neville in an area outside the airport's screening section, FBI Special Agent in Charge Dave Gelios announced Wednesday evening at a press conference..

The condition of Neville was upgraded from critical to stable Wednesday afternoon. He was stabbed with a 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade, authorities said.

The FBI said the attack was an isolated incident perpetrated by "a lone wolf." Ftouhi told authorities he had "a hatred for the United States," Gelios said. As he stabbed Neville, the suspect yelled "Allahu Akbar" and said "You have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and we're all going to die," the agent said.

Ftouhi was cooperating with authorites, Gelios said.

Michigan State Police urged anyone scheduled to fly out of the airport to check with their airlines.

