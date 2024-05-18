Police officer shot, woman killed Saturday in Gastonia gunbattle

Paramedics leave with an empty stretcher at the scene on South King Street and West Third Avenue in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024, after two people were shot leaving one dead and an officer rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Editor's note: This is an updated version of the original story.

A woman was killed and the Gastonia police officer she allegedly shot was in stable condition following a gunbattle Saturday in a residential neighborhood, Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard said.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of South King Street after two officers responded to a 1:19 p.m. report of a "violent domestic situation," Conard said.

"Once the officers arrived on the scene they encountered a female that was armed with multiple firearms. (While) communicating with the female, she began to fire, officers returned fire. One of our officers was shot multiple times," Conard said about 5 p.m. at a news conference.

He said the woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured officer, who was also not named, was rushed to the hospital in the back of a patrol car.

Conard said he and District Attorney Travis Page asked the SBI to conduct a probe into the shooting.

Police vehicles line South King Street near West Third Avenue in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024, after two people were shot leaving one dead and an officer rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers on the scene at South King Street and West Third Avenue in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024, after two people were shot leaving one dead and an officer rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers on the scene at South King Street and West Third Avenue in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024, after two people were shot leaving one dead and an officer rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police officer shot, woman killed Saturday in Gastonia gunbattle