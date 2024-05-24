Police officer shoots at car fleeing from traffic stop in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A police officer shot at a car that was attempting to flee a traffic stop in Brooklyn overnight Friday, according to the NYPD.

It happened at Hegeman and Van Siclen avenues in East New York around 12:47 a.m. A police officer was trying to pull over a gray Toyota SUV when the driver sped away, hitting them, according to authorities.

The officer then fired at the car, police said. They were later taken to a local hospital for an ankle injury, according to authorities.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

