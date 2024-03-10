Police officer rolls cruiser in Moultonborough

Mar. 10—A Moultonborough police officer rolled his cruiser down an embankment on Route 25 on Saturday.

The SUV rolled over just after 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash took place at the intersection with Sheridan Road, according to Moultonborough police.

The officer, Andrew Stickland, was brought to Concord Hospital in Laconia with minor injuries where he was later released.

He was driving eastbound "when his cruiser left the southerly side of the roadway, went down an embankment, across a brook, striking another embankment on the opposite side and rolling over onto the passenger's side," according to Moultonborough police.

Stickland was initially trapped inside the SUV with "numerous witnesses" helping him get out of the cruiser.

New Hampshire State Police Troop E is investigating the cause of the crash.

"The Moultonborough Police Department is grateful to the citizens who came to the officer's aid," Chief Peter Beede said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Charles Brooks at Charles.j.brooks@dos.nh.gov or at 603-323-3333.