Police officer released from hospital after vehicle pursuit results in crash

MISHAWAKA — Mishawaka Police Department First Class Patrolman Maria Duncan was hospitalized after a traffic stop Monday night led to a pursuit and a crash into the officer's vehicle.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, Officer Duncan initiated a traffic stop around 9:39 p.m. May 27 in the 3600 block of Grape Road for an improper license plate on a pickup truck. Police stated that the driver gave Duncan two false names and dates of birth. After giving the second false name, the driver drove off and headed south on Grape Road.

Officer Duncan pursued the pickup driver. Police reported that the pickup driver ran a red light at the intersection of Grape Road and McKinley Avenue.

As Duncan entered the intersection, the passenger side of her patrol vehicle was hit by another driver. She did have her emergency lights and siren on during pursuit, police reported. Duncan was transported to a local hospital, treated for her injuries and then released. The driver who hit Duncan in the crash was not injured.

Mishawaka Police reported on Tuesday that Mishawaka Police Department detectives were able to locate the truck involved and it has been impounded. However, they stated, "The suspect was able to elude the police."

This investigation remains ongoing. The Mishawaka Police Department will release more information when the suspect has been identified.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Officer injured in vehicle pursuit; police work to identify suspect