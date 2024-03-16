Police officer killed on his way home after work, Kansas officials say

A 26-year-old Clearwater officer was killed early Saturday morning while headed home from work when he was hit by a truck that didn’t yield at a stop sign, officials said.

Scott Hollingsworth died at the scene.

Three passengers in the truck, one woman and two men, were transported to the hospital. The 19-year-old man driving the truck, who is believed to be from Mulvane, was not taken to the hospital.

One of the people in the 2013 GMC Sierra had serious but non-life-threatening injuries; the other three had minor injuries.

First responders were called to the crash at 3:19 a.m. at the corner of 119th Street and U.S. 81, which is northwest of the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

Hollingsworth was southbound on U.S. 81 in a 2014 Audi car. The 19-year-old was westbound on 119th, which has a stop sign.

“It appears he failed to yield,” said Lt. Mike Friday with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the wreck.

Friday said they are still investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or any substances. Any charges or citations are still pending, he said.

The truck hit the driver’s side of the car, causing it to roll and land on its top near the southwest corner of the intersection, Friday said. The truck also came to a stop off the road in the same area.

Hollingsworth had just marked his one-year anniversary with the department earlier this month. He is survived by a wife, daughter, parents and siblings, the city of Clearwater and police department wrote on Facebook.

“My son enjoyed Officer Hollingsworth stopping by the park to play basketball with the kids,” one person wrote on the Facebook post.

Another person wrote: “Thank you for everything you did for us and thank you for your service, Friend! That shining smile and kind heart will never be forgotten!”