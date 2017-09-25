Police Officer Joins In on Cheer During High School Football Game in Viral Video

The crowd went wild as a Wisconsin cop got in on the fun at a high school football game.

Appleton Police Officer Jack Taschner has been working at Appleton East High School for two years as a resource officer.

He attends every football and basketball game and has been watching the students do cheers during the sports events, particularly, one that they call “driving the bus.”

“I’ve watched them do it for a number of years, I decided I want to get in and join them,” Taschner told InsideEdition.com.

In a video shared the department’s Facebook page, Taschner leads a group of students in the cheer as they scream. Taschner said only one student knew what he was going to do so it was fun to surprise to the student body.

“NO FUN ZONE? Just when it looked like SRO Taschner was breaking up the fun during the Appleton East Football game, expectations changed,” Police wrote on the post.

“It worked out real well,” Taschner added.

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times on Facebook. Taschner said he hopes the video shows the more human side to police.

“I didn’t think the video would go viral," he said. "I did it for the fun of it. I think in light of the issues going on with law enforcement and videos coming out, it’s important for students to understand we are just people. It allows for a better rapport.”

